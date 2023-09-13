Separate area-based plans need to be adopted to prevent girls from dropping out from educational institutions as a climate change fallout. Investments in girls’ education need to be increased. Keeping the natural disasters in mind, separate academic calendars have to be implemented.

Consulting locals, effective steps have to be taken in char, haor, coastal and hill-tract areas to solve the issue. And, participation of non-government organisations have to be allowed in government planning.

Speakers said these at a roundtable titled ‘Impacts of climate change on girls’ education and our responsibilities’ held at Prothom Alo office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Monday.

With support from Malala Foundation, the roundtable was jointly organised by Disable, Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA), People’s Oriented Programme Implementation (POPI) and Prothom Alo.

Former adviser to the caretaker government and executive director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), Rasheda K Chowdhury said climate change is having a negative impact on girls’ education and reproductive health. It is in fact shrinking women and girl children’s scope for work.

Non-government organisations (NGO) can assume an assisting role in remote areas that are beyond the government’s reach. But these days the scope for NGOs to speak or participate on the planning level has shrunk as the government includes them only in implementation, she added.

While making any plans, people of the respective areas also have to be involved. She called for the formation of a parliamentary caucus to fight the impacts of climate change.