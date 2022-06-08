Women’s participation in financial transaction must increase: Speakers

Speakers at a roundtable said women lag behind in receiving service related to depositing money through bank accounts, mobile banking and agent banking as well as loan, expenditure and transaction.

The discussants pointed out women are compelled to depend on others as they lack digital skills.

They said inclusion of women receiving mobile financial service (MFS) and microfinance institution (MFI) services can be increased by adding them to institutional bank accounts.

The discussants made these remarks at a roundtable titled “Women in financial inclusion: Challenges, prospects and ways out” at Prothom Alo office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Tuesday. Centre for Research and Development (CRD) and Prothom Alo jointly organised the event.

Speakers recommended making bank accounts more effective, speedy and easily accessible to increase financial inclusion of women. They stressed on identifying the type of social system that becomes barrier on the path to women empowerment through the financial inclusion and solving it.