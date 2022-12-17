Safe work environment for garment workers and impact of climate change

Fahim Nowroze Tonmoy

The National Climate Change Adaptation Research Facility (NCCARF) of Griffith University in Australia, BMT, University of Sydney and BUET, has concluded a three-year research project on the impact of heat stress due to excessive temperatures on Bangladesh's readymade garment (EMG) factory workers. The UK-based Wellcome supported the research.

We are aware that Bangladesh is among the countries faced with the threat of climate change. If this change affects the health-related security and work capacity of the garment workers, that will cause significant damage to Bangladesh. That is why this research looked into climate change and the garment industry together.

Heat stress is a significant impact of climate change. In Bangladesh there are two or three months of excessive heat. Due to climate change, there are apprehensions that after 20 to 25 years, the excessive heat will prevail for five to seven months. In our research we tried to ascertain how the physical state and work capacity of the workers would be affected in factories which have no air conditioning. My colleagues in Australia will join us online to present a summary of the research.