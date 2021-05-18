Rozina Islam's arrest, harassment condemned on Facebook

Journalists and members of civil society have protested against the arrest of and harassment on Prothom Alo senior correspondent Rozina Islam. Since 17 May night when the news of Rozina surfaced on the web, they have been expressing their anger through their social media handles on Facebook. They have demanded the immediate release of Rozina Islam.
Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud, on his Facebook page, wrote, “Is ‘corruption’ an ‘official secret’ for which a journalist has been sued? Is the trend of corruption in Bangladesh a secret worldwide? Investigative journalism against corruption, rather, would have been a crucial power of the government to ensure accountability, because, the country’s development cannot sustain unless there is accountability in various segments of governance–whether it is democratic, authoritarian or anything else.”
Condemning the arrest of Rozina, former chief information commissioner and Ajker Patrika editor, Golam Rahman, on his Facebook handle, wrote, “Who has the right to confine senior journalist Rozina Islam at the secretariat and harass her for five hours? I demand legal action against those who harassed her. I strongly condemn and protest against the incident.”
Former advisor to the caretaker government and economist Hossian Zillur Rahman, on his social media account, wrote, “The public harassment and legal persecution of the fearless and objective journalist Rozina, under an expired colonial secrecy law, is unacceptable and cannot be acceptable by any means, reasoning or excuse. This is an insult to women. This is an insult to journalism. This is an insult to the vision of a dignified middle-income Bangladesh. This is an insult to the government’s integrity policy. I want an end of this harassment immediately. Let ensure that the ‘workting mother’ can go back to her child immediately. In a democratic country, no one is above accountability, particularly the corrupt officials.”
Ruling Awami League's organisation for physicians, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad’s president Iqbal Arslan wrote, “The professional and ethical responsibility of a journalist is to find, reveal and disseminate the truth. Journalists all over the world use different techniques to cover the news. But it is unacceptable to physically assault and detain a journalist. Rozina is a well-known senior journalist. She has been rewarded nationally and internationally for her work and what happened to her today is a black mark on the free flow of information. As a professional, this is by all means unacceptable to me.”
Professor of mass communication and journalism at Dhaka University, Geetiara Nasreen, wrote, “There is no alternative to be bold. Rozina is our voice. This is suppressing our free speech."
Another professor of mass communication and journalism at the same university, Fahmidul Haq, said that a discriminatory law has been gaining strength. The administration and bureaucracy now can sue a journalist by labeling any journalistic act as a ‘crime’. They are 'kind enough' not to take legal action in all cases. “But why do journalists accept this? These laws are conflicting to the freedom of expression as given in the constitution. If we accept their actions, journalism cannot be practiced at all. All the news outlets have to be shut down and sell 'jhaal moori' (spicy puffed rice) by the roadside instead. Much in the near future depends on how the journalists and civil society react physically and intellectually to protect Rozina. The ways of protest include bringing the health ministry’s uncivilized bureaucrats (Rozina’s investigation found them corrupt too) who illegally detained Rozina, made her sick, deprived her of medical treatment, to book. Release Rozina Islam now,” Fahmidul wrote.
Supreme Court lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua wrote on his Facebook handle, “[Our] discussion should not be about [Rozina’s] bail, but about the legal action against the persecutors.”
"The treatment of Rozina Islam by the staff of the Health Secretary is one of the worst incidents of all the looting and scandal in this ministry. Journalists do not have to snatch [government] files. All the information is provided by the government officials. I condemn this. I want the responsible officials to be punished.”
Team leader (Bangla) at the Germany-based international media Deutsche Welle, Khaled Muhiuddin, wrote, “In February, Deutsche Welle published a four-episode series of reports on irregularities and corruption in the procurement of nine hospitals in Dhaka. Those reports were based on government documents. We stole the documents. If Rozina is charged for stealing government documents, do lodge a case against me on the same allegations.”
Another Deutsche Welle journalist Arafatul Islam posted his comment, “Journalism is not a crime. Punishment of the responsible persons behind the harassment on Rozina is a must.”
With hashtag #FreeRozinaIslam, journalist Pranab Saha wrote, “Authoritative control over the media is nothing new. Everybody wants a pet media. There may be some pet ones, but I do not accept strangling of a professional journalist. First of all, medical treatment of Rozina must be ensured. Also I want justice for the murder attempt by keeping her confined.”
Communist Party of Bangladesh’s central leader Ruhin Hossain Prince wrote, “Bangladesh stands by Rozina. Let’s resist corruption, irregularities, injustice and mismanagement. There is no mercy for the corrupt people and their patrons. Stand up against all kinds of torture including torture on journalists. Give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators and the persons behind the scenes. Ensure transparency, accountability everywhere. Make public the document which is under question.”
Journalist Mahmud Menon Khan wrote, “I want to say boldly that there is no room for secret documents in the ‘health’ ‘service’ department.”
Physician Tanzina Hossain wrote, “I praised Rozina for her every report. Why did not I warn her? Why did not I remind her that this is a "Heerak Rajar Desh" (referring to satirical film by Satyajit Ray), none can survive here without being brainwashed.”
A journalist at The Daily Star wrote, “I strongly condemn the confinement of Prothom Alo senior correspondent Rozina Islam at the health ministry. Rozina Islam has written news reports against corruption and looters. Is this her offence? I demand exemplary punishment of the persecutors of journalist Rozina. Let’s free journalism win.”
Bangladesh Bureau chief of the American news agency Associated Press, Julhas Alam, wrote, “Rozina Islam is a threat for many high-ranking officers of the administration.
Journalist Rozina Islam is a name of terror for many high-ranking members of the administration. Rozina has kept journalism alive in the country. Hence, she is one the frontline soldiers. That is the truth.”
* This report appeared on the online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman.