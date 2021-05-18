Rozina Islam's arrest, harassment condemned on Facebook

Journalists and members of civil society have protested against the arrest of and harassment on Prothom Alo senior correspondent Rozina Islam. Since 17 May night when the news of Rozina surfaced on the web, they have been expressing their anger through their social media handles on Facebook. They have demanded the immediate release of Rozina Islam.

Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud, on his Facebook page, wrote, “Is ‘corruption’ an ‘official secret’ for which a journalist has been sued? Is the trend of corruption in Bangladesh a secret worldwide? Investigative journalism against corruption, rather, would have been a crucial power of the government to ensure accountability, because, the country’s development cannot sustain unless there is accountability in various segments of governance–whether it is democratic, authoritarian or anything else.”