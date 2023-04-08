Bangladesh gets 450mw power from Adani

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on Thursday night received 450 megawatts of power on test basis from Indian Adani Group's subsidiary Adani Power, reports BSS.
"Last 12 midnight, Bangladesh received 450mw initially, which was increased to 750mw", said Md Shamim Hasan, director public Relations of Bangladesh Power development Board (BPDB) on Friday.
He said the power supply, from Adani power plant at Godda in Jharkhand, will rise gradually in line with the demand, adding, "We are getting quality electricity from Adani power plant."
According to the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), Adani and the BPDB completed the transmission line before the test run.
The PGCB has set up a substation in Bogura and 134 kilometres of transmission lines from the Chapainawabganj border to transmit power from the Godda plant.
Bangladesh has been importing power from India for supply without disruption since 2013. Now Bangladesh receives 1,000mw of electricity from Bahrampur in West Bengal via Kushtia's Bherama and 160mw from Suryamoni in Tripura via Cumilla daily.
Adani Power and BPDB signed a memorandum of understanding in 2015 following a joint declaration issued during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka that year. As per the MoU, the entire production from the project can be supplied to Bangladesh.