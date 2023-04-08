Bangladesh gets 450mw power from Adani

The PGCB has set up a substation in Bogura and 134 kilometres of transmission lines from the Chapainawabganj border to transmit power from the Godda plant.

Bangladesh has been importing power from India for supply without disruption since 2013. Now Bangladesh receives 1,000mw of electricity from Bahrampur in West Bengal via Kushtia's Bherama and 160mw from Suryamoni in Tripura via Cumilla daily.

Adani Power and BPDB signed a memorandum of understanding in 2015 following a joint declaration issued during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka that year. As per the MoU, the entire production from the project can be supplied to Bangladesh.