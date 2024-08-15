Dr. Yunus asks manufacturers to distance businesses from politics
Chief adviser of the interim government professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus Wednesday asked the country’s garment manufacturers to help rebuild the nation after 15 years of plunder by the dictatorship of Sheikh Hasina.
The chief adviser said the interim government inherited a broken economy and they now face a tough job to fix the country and steer it to a growth path.
“All the institutions were broken. We were in a mess. They left us in an economic crisis. But, with the cooperation of everyone we can rebuild the nation,” professor Yunus told the leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at his office at the state guest house Jamuna.
BGMEA president Khandoker Rafiqul Islam led the delegation of garment entrepreneurs, including BGMEA vice presidents and directors, said a press release.
The 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said the country cannot afford to fail. “Else, its impact will be disastrous. The nation may face an existential crisis,” he added.
He asked the manufacturers to distance their businesses from politics. “You should send a clear signal that you won’t mix business with politics. It does not help any cause.”
He said the student revolution, which toppled Sheikh Hasina’s 15 years of brutal dictatorship, was “unprecedented in human history”. “They have put their trust in us. I was abroad when they called me and urged me to take up the leadership position.”
The BGMEA leaders said they fully support the leadership of professor Yunus at this crucial juncture of the nation. They demanded the creation of a task force for the sector. They wanted the Interim Government to help restore trusts of international buyers in Bangladesh.
They placed a few demands including relaxing debt repayment and utility bills payment. Professor Yunus patiently heard them and promised to look into their demands.
“We will ensure transparency at every stage. The Bangladeshi people have immense talents. Bangladesh is the world’s second largest garment exporter. We want it to grow further,” said professor Yunus.