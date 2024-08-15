Dr. Yunus asks manufacturers to distance businesses from politics

“All the institutions were broken. We were in a mess. They left us in an economic crisis. But, with the cooperation of everyone we can rebuild the nation,” professor Yunus told the leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at his office at the state guest house Jamuna.

BGMEA president Khandoker Rafiqul Islam led the delegation of garment entrepreneurs, including BGMEA vice presidents and directors, said a press release.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said the country cannot afford to fail. “Else, its impact will be disastrous. The nation may face an existential crisis,” he added.