Standing in an iron cage the pinnacle of my cursed life: Dr Yunus

The indictment hearing against 14 people including Nobel Laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus in a case filed under the money laundering prevention act was held Sunday.

For this, the Nobel laureate had to stand in the iron cage made for the defendants in the courtroom of Dhaka. He described the experience as “part of a cursed life”.

The case was heard at Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-4. Judge Syed Arafat Hossain set 12 June as the date for the order regarding the framing of charges.