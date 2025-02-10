23 bodies recovered in Libya
'Body contract' from Dhaka to Italy for Tk 1.6m
Kuddus Bepari (33), a resident of Rajoir upazila in Madaripur, had been working in Malaysia. Six months ago, he returned home on leave. He was then lured by a local agent named Monir to travel to Italy. A ‘body contract’ was arranged for a sum of Tk 1.6 million (Tk 16 lakh) to undertake this journey through illegal channels via Libya and cross the Mediterranean to reach Italy.
Libya is one of the primary routes for illegal crossings to Europe. This route primarily involves the use of small boats, often overloaded beyond capacity. Every year, many aspiring migrants lose their lives on this perilous journey. In response to such risks, traffickers have introduced a system known as the “body contract”. Under this agreement, traffickers accept payment with the guarantee of delivering the migrant alive to Italy, regardless of the time required. Until the journey is complete, all expenses- including accommodation, food and airfare- are covered by the trafficking network.
Kuddus Bepari transferred ownership of his two-bigha plot of land, valued at Tk 4 million (Tk 40 lakh), to Monir’s wife, Hamida Begum as payment for the trafficking arrangement. Although Monir facilitated his illegal journey to Italy as per the agreement, Kuddus has been missing since a boat recently capsized in the Mediterranean. His family fears that he, along with many others, has died.
Upon learning of Kuddus’ journey to Italy, his brother-in-law, Sujon Howladar (39), also entered into a ‘body contract’ and paid Monir Tk 1.6 million (Tk 16 lakh). He tragically lost his life in the incident.
Kuddus was the son of Atahar Bepari from Majumdarkandi in Rajoir pourashava. Sujan Howladar was the husband of his paternal cousin. Sujan, the son of Halim Howladar from the Khulna River Port area, originally hailed from Khulna. However, having no surviving family members, he lived with his wife and two children at his in-laws’ residence in Majumdarkandi, Rajoir.
According to the police, family members and local sources, Kuddus had been working in Malaysia for seven years, returning home once a year to visit his family. In August, he travelled back to Bangladesh to see his newborn child. He was reportedly distressed due to the deteriorating labour market conditions in Malaysia. Upon learning of his situation, Monir Sheikh enticed Kuddus with the prospect of migrating to Italy. After Kuddus agreed, he was first sent from Dhaka to Egypt in early November. His brother-in-law Sujon, left home on 20 December and was also taken from Dhaka to Libya via Egypt.
Both men spent nearly two months in an imprisoned situation in Libya before being transported to the Benghazi coast on 24 January for their journey to Italy. They were placed on a motor boat which capsized in the Mediterranean after a few hours. So far, 23 bodies have washed ashore along the Libya coast. Sujon’s wife, Munni Begum, has confirmed his death.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Munni Begum stated: “Sujon has no home of his own, so I lived with my twin children at my father’s house. I borrowed and collected Tk 1.6 million (Tk 16 lakh) to pay Monir, the trafficker. What has he done to us? Under the ‘body contract’, they had promised to transport Sujon safely from Dhaka to Italy, no matter what. But they did not keep their word. They abandoned him in the middle of the sea, leaving him to die. How will I survive now? Who will provide for us? My husband died because of that trafficker. I demand justice.”
Kuddus' elder brother, Sobhan Bepari, told Prothom Alo, “My brother was doing reasonably well in Malaysia. However, after returning home on leave, he fell into the trap of Monir, the trafficker and sold his land to fund his journey to Italy. We have had no news of him for the past two weeks. We do not know whether he is alive or dead. Those who were with him in that 'game room' (imprisoned situation) have said that he may no longer be alive. When we approached the trafficker to inquire about my brother, he told us to remain calm and provided no further information. Despite searching for him (trafficker), morning and evening, we have been unable to locate him.”
Monir’s three sons-in-law key figures in Libya human trafficking network
The accused trafficker, Monir Sheikh, is the son of Haider Sheikh from Majumdarkandi, Rajoir. He has three daughters and two sons. Until two years ago, Monir worked as a tailor in Rajoir Bazar. However, after arranging the marriages of his three daughters to expatriates in Libya, he became involved in human trafficking. Over the past seven months, he has purchased land worth at least Tk 50 million (Tk 5 crore) in Rajoir pourashava and the Tekerhat port area under his wife Hamida Begum’s name.
According to the local residents, Monir’s three sons-in-law are linked to human trafficking networks and syndicates in Libya. Monir’s role involves identifying and luring potential migrants from the local community. Once recruited, he arranges their illegal passage to Italy through his sons-in-law under a ‘body contract’, charging Tk 1.6 million (Tk 16 lakh) per person.
Following the recent discovery of 23 bodies along the Libyan coast, Monir has gone into hiding with his family. His cousins and paternal aunts have refused to comment on his whereabouts. Neighbours report that the former tailor, Monir, has now earned the infamous title of ‘Mafia Monir’.
Neighbour Akash Howladar told Prothom Alo, “Monir has started approaching people to mediate a settlement regarding these incidents. He will not return to his village until the matter is resolved. However, no one knows his exact whereabouts or movements.”
According to local sources, several individuals are associated with this trafficking network alongside Monir Sheikh. These include Swapan Matubbar from Haridasdi in Rajoir, Rafiqul Islam from Alipur in Bhanga upazila, Faridpur and Ambia Begum from Peyarpur in Madaripur Sadar upazila.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a trafficker from another local syndicate involved in illegal migration to Italy told Prothom Alo, “Our job is to recruit people. We manage this process through Bangladeshi traffickers based in Libya. The first installment of Tk 1.2 million (Tk 12 lakh) is collected to send the migrants to Libya. An additional Tk 400,000 is charged for the final game (crossing the Mediterranean by boat). We collect both people and money from here, but the actual operation is handled by Libyan mafia groups. Miraj Howladar, the son of Hossain Howladar from Mridha Kandi village in Shikharmangal union, Kalkini upazila, is a key figure in Libya’s human trafficking network. He has been involved in this trade for a long time and most local traffickers in Madaripur now operate under his command.”
The additional superintendent of police (administration and finance) of Madaripur, Bhaskar Saha told Prothom Alo, “Cases related to human trafficking are being registered at the police station. However, no one has come forward to file a complaint regarding the recent fatalities and disappearances. According to family sources, three individuals from Rajoir upazila have been confirmed dead and seven others are missing.”
The additional superintendent of police further stated, “We suspect that those who are missing may also be dead. The police are always ready to provide legal assistance to the affected families. Additionally, we have identified several traffickers and operations to apprehend them are ongoing”.