'Body contract' from Dhaka to Italy for Tk 1.6m

Kuddus' elder brother, Sobhan Bepari, told Prothom Alo, “My brother was doing reasonably well in Malaysia. However, after returning home on leave, he fell into the trap of Monir, the trafficker and sold his land to fund his journey to Italy. We have had no news of him for the past two weeks. We do not know whether he is alive or dead. Those who were with him in that 'game room' (imprisoned situation) have said that he may no longer be alive. When we approached the trafficker to inquire about my brother, he told us to remain calm and provided no further information. Despite searching for him (trafficker), morning and evening, we have been unable to locate him.”

Monir’s three sons-in-law key figures in Libya human trafficking network

The accused trafficker, Monir Sheikh, is the son of Haider Sheikh from Majumdarkandi, Rajoir. He has three daughters and two sons. Until two years ago, Monir worked as a tailor in Rajoir Bazar. However, after arranging the marriages of his three daughters to expatriates in Libya, he became involved in human trafficking. Over the past seven months, he has purchased land worth at least Tk 50 million (Tk 5 crore) in Rajoir pourashava and the Tekerhat port area under his wife Hamida Begum’s name.

According to the local residents, Monir’s three sons-in-law are linked to human trafficking networks and syndicates in Libya. Monir’s role involves identifying and luring potential migrants from the local community. Once recruited, he arranges their illegal passage to Italy through his sons-in-law under a ‘body contract’, charging Tk 1.6 million (Tk 16 lakh) per person.

Following the recent discovery of 23 bodies along the Libyan coast, Monir has gone into hiding with his family. His cousins and paternal aunts have refused to comment on his whereabouts. Neighbours report that the former tailor, Monir, has now earned the infamous title of ‘Mafia Monir’.

Neighbour Akash Howladar told Prothom Alo, “Monir has started approaching people to mediate a settlement regarding these incidents. He will not return to his village until the matter is resolved. However, no one knows his exact whereabouts or movements.”