BUET student’s death
Two of the accused test positive for alcohol
The police have found traces of alcohol and cannabis in the blood of two of the accused in a case filed over the death of BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology) student Muhtasim Masud after a car rammed into a police check post in Purbachal. The three accused underwent a dope test at the Narayanganj General Hospital today, Friday.
District civil surgeon Mashiur Rahman told Prothom Alo there were traces of alcohol and cannabis in the body of Mubin Al Mamun, 20, who was driving the car during the incident. They found alcohol in the body of Mirajul Karim, 20, one of the riders, as well. However, the other rider – Asif Chowdhury- tested negative in the dope test.
Meanwhile, the Rupganj police produced the three accused before the court and appealed for a five-day-remand for each. The court set Sunday as the day for the hearing on the remand plea and sent them to jail.
One the accused is Mubin Al Mamun, 20, son of brigadier general (retired) Abdullah Al Mamun. Mubin’s family lives in the DOHS area of the capital. The two other accused are – Mirajul Karim, 22, from Pirerbagh area of Mirpur and Asif Chowdhury, 22 from Sector-13 in Uttara. They all are students. The police recovered an empty liquor bottle and a can of beer from the car.
Confirming the court order to send the accused to jail, Narayanganj court police inspector Md Kaiyum Khan said the investigation officer of the case appealed for a five-day-remand for each of the accused. The court set Sunday as the day for the hearing on the remand plea and sent them to jail.
Earlier, a car rammed into a motorcycle at a police checkpoint in Purbachal Uposhohor area in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj killing BUET student Muhtyasim Mahmud on the spot and critically injuring his friends Mehedi Hasan Khan, 22 and Amit Saha, 22, who were standing at the check post. The injured were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Later, Mehedi was shifted to the Square Hospital in the capital.
The police arrested the three accused from the spot. Later, the arrestees were shown arrested in a case filed by Muhtasim’s father and were sent to jail.
Meanwhile, the BUET students held a press conference over the incident in the capital’s Palashi intersection area Friday afternoon. They said Muhtasim was victim of reckless driving. They announced a six-point demand including a fair investigation and justice for their slain friend.