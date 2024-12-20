Two of the accused test positive for alcohol

The police have found traces of alcohol and cannabis in the blood of two of the accused in a case filed over the death of BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology) student Muhtasim Masud after a car rammed into a police check post in Purbachal. The three accused underwent a dope test at the Narayanganj General Hospital today, Friday.

District civil surgeon Mashiur Rahman told Prothom Alo there were traces of alcohol and cannabis in the body of Mubin Al Mamun, 20, who was driving the car during the incident. They found alcohol in the body of Mirajul Karim, 20, one of the riders, as well. However, the other rider – Asif Chowdhury- tested negative in the dope test.

Meanwhile, the Rupganj police produced the three accused before the court and appealed for a five-day-remand for each. The court set Sunday as the day for the hearing on the remand plea and sent them to jail.