‘USA pleased with the resettlement programme for Rohingyas’

“We also support efforts to hold the perpetrators of the genocide against Rohingya accountable and to ensure justice for the victims,” the statement reads.
The United States commends the people of Bangladesh for generously welcoming refugees into their communities and for recognising what is also clear to them that "it is not yet safe" for refugees to return home.
"We stand with Bangladesh in responding to the needs of refugees and the Bangladeshis who host them because all people deserve to live in safety and with dignity," the statement reads.
Noyes Further added that this week, she had the opportunity to meet with Bangladesh officials, other Bangladeshis, Rohingya refugees, and humanitarian partners to understand the effects of the violence in Myanmar on the lives of Bangladeshis and Rohingya.
During the visit, her delegation observed refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, where they pledged to continue their support, alongside many other countries, NGOs, and international organisations, to Rohingya refugees and the affected Bangladeshi communities.
The US takes its partnership with Bangladesh seriously in supporting the Rohingya refugees, she said.
Since 2017, the American people have provided more than $1.9 billion in humanitarian assistance to the affected populations in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and elsewhere in the region, for Rohingya and their host communities, the statement reads.