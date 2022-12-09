‘USA pleased with the resettlement programme for Rohingyas’

“We also support efforts to hold the perpetrators of the genocide against Rohingya accountable and to ensure justice for the victims,” the statement reads.

The United States commends the people of Bangladesh for generously welcoming refugees into their communities and for recognising what is also clear to them that "it is not yet safe" for refugees to return home.

"We stand with Bangladesh in responding to the needs of refugees and the Bangladeshis who host them because all people deserve to live in safety and with dignity," the statement reads.