Primary and secondary education: Major changes in textbooks from 2027

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) is set to introduce a number of changes to the textbooks for the next academic year, which begins in January 2027.

The changes will include the addition of content on the sectors and brigade forces of the Liberation War, biographies of the Bir Sreshthos, the events of 7 November 1975, and former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s role in the mass uprising of the 1990s. An article written by former president Ziaur Rahman will also be included in the textbooks.

Alongside changes in the history books, new content will be added to Bangla and information and communication technology (ICT) books. Apart from this, two new books each will be introduced for Class-IV and Class-VI, making four in total.

Work is now under way to finalise their content, which is expected to be completed this month. Particular emphasis has been placed on illustrations in the preparation of the books.