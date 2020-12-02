Bangabandhu's sculpture to be set up in Ankara: Turkish envoy

Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan on Wednesday said that sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be set up in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, reports BSS.

The ambassador informed this to newsmen after paying a courtesy call-on information minister Hasan Mahmud at his office at secretariat in the city.

Turan also said another sculpture of Kemal Ataturk, father of modern Turkey, will be set up at Dhaka.

State minister for information Murad Hasan, information secretary Khaja Mia and senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.

Hasan said there exists a historical relation between Bangladesh and Turkey. There are also many similarities as regards values and culture, he added.