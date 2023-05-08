IMF team finds shortcomings in three sectors

The organisation, however, pointed to a few challenges too. These are: persistent inflationary pressures, increased volatility of global financial conditions, and slowdown growth in major trading partners.

The visit of the IMF team, led by Rahul Anand, head of the organisation’s Asia and Pacific region, started on 26 April. In the 12 days, the team held meetings with all the departments of the finance ministry, power, energy and mineral resources ministry, commerce ministry, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and different departments of the Bangladesh Bank (BB). The IMF team also held meetings with representatives of the private sector, bilateral donors and development partners of Bangladesh. On the last day of its visit, the team held meetings with the central bank’s governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and finance secretary Fatima Yasmin.

Sources from the meeting said the IMF team asked about the strategies to decrease subsidy as per the conditions of receiving the loan. They asked why the government was mulling over increasing subsidy in the coming budget of 2023-24 FY. What are the strategies to increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 0.5 per cent rate that the government has talked about? Is it enough to buy electronic fiscal device (EFD) to realise revenue? How would the actual forex reserve to be increased to $24.46 billion by June?

As the IMF issued a media release, the World Bank also held a press conference after the meeting. However, none of the media releases or the press conference talked about the subsidy and tax-GDP ratio. The finance division is also yet to say anything on this matter.