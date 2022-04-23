Shazneen’s 24th death anniversary today

A Special Tribunal for Prevention of Women and Children Repression delivered the verdict of a case filed over rape and murder of Shazneen on 2 September 2003. The tribunal sentenced six accused to death.
The convicted persons are domestic help Shahidul Islam Shahid, a contractor renovating the house Syed Sajjad Mainuddin Hasan and his assistant Badal, housemaids Estema Khatun Minu and her sister Parvin and carpenter Shaniram Mandal.
After the lower court verdict, the death reference reached the High Court for confirmation of the sentence. The accused appealed to the HC against their convictions and sentences. The High Court upheld the death sentence of five and acquitted Shaniram Mandal on 10 July 2006.
Hasan, Badal, Minu and Parvin appealed against the High Court verdict. The other convict Shahid filed jail appeal.
The Appellate Division granted the appeals of Hasan, Badal, Minu and Parvin and dismissed Shahidul's appeal.
The apex court later rejected Shahidul's review petition. He was executed on 29 November 2017.