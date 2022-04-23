Shazneen’s 24th death anniversary today

Today, 23 April, is the 24th death anniversary of Shazneen Tasnim Rahman.

On this day in 1998, 15-year-old Shazneen was brutally murdered at her home in Gulshan.

Shazneen was a Grade IX student of Scholastica during the murder.

Shazneen is the daughter of Latifur Rahman, former chairman of Transcom Group, and current chairman Shahnaz Rahman. Simeen Rahman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Transcom Group, is the eldest of Shazneen’s siblings.