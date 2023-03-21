Build social movement against corrupt practices, President Hamid asks ACC

Abdul Hamid also directed the ACC, country’s anti-graft commission, to ensure that no officer-employee of it is involved in corrupt practices, president’s press secretary Md. Joynal Abedin briefed the newspersons later.
ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah led the delegation. ACC commissioners Md. Mozammel Haque Khan and Md. Zahurul Haque and ACC secretary Mohammad Mahbub Hossain were present.
During the meeting, the ACC chairman informed the president about various aspects of the report and the overall activities of the commission.
Law commission submits annual report to president
The Law Commission of Bangladesh also submitted its ‘Annual Report-2022’ to the president at his official residence in the evening.
Commission chairman justice ABM Khairul Haque led the delegation while its members - justice Md. Abu Bakar Siddiquee and justice ATM Fazle Kabir - accompanied the chairman, president’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.
During the meeting, the chairman informed the President about various aspects of the report and the overall activities of the law commission.
The head of state said enacting a law is not enough to establish the rule of law in the country but proper enforcement of laws is a must.
“Therefore, if there is any barrier to implementing the law, it should be removed,” President Hamid added.
He urged the Law Commission to take initiatives to make country’s existing laws up-to-date and beneficial to the people.
Secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban were present at this time.