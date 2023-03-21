Build social movement against corrupt practices, President Hamid asks ACC

President M Abdul Hamid on Monday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to ensure required efforts to prevent corruption in all development sectors to build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country.

“Corruption is the main barrier to development and progress . . . Build a social movement against corrupt practices,” the president told the ACC delegation as it submitted the ‘ACC’s Annual Report -2022’ to him at Bangabhaban, his official residence, in the capital in the evening.