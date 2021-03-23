Sheikh Hasina welcomes Bhutan PM at airport

Bhutanese prime minister (PM) Lotay Tshering arrived in Dhaka Tuesday to a red carpet welcome by Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who drove to the airport to greet the visiting leader in a departure from protocol.

The Bhutanese PM is the fourth among world leaders to arrive in Dhaka on a three-day official visit to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A VVIP aircraft of Bhutan's national carrier Druk Air carrying prime minister Tshering and other entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9.30am.

PM Hasina welcomed her Bhutanese counterpart at the VVIP tarmac of the airport with a flower bouquet. The visiting leader was subsequently given a tri-services guard of honour at the airport.