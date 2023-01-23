Finance minister seeks World Bank support to attain development goals

He said The World Bank is proud to be part of this journey as one of Bangladesh’s first development partners adding, “We’ve learned a lot from each other about how development works.”

They inaugurated a photo exhibition depicting the country’s remarkable progress over the past five decades and joined a panel discussion.

The events provided an opportunity to recognise the country’s remarkable development achievements and to look forward to realising the country’s vision to become an upper-middle-income country by 2031.

The World Bank managing director said Bangladesh, as many other countries in the world, is coping with unprecedented global shocks.

“We are committed to supporting the country through uncertainties and challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and increasing impacts of climate change as the country moves forward to achieve its development goals,” added Trotsenburg.

ERD secretary Sharifa Khan said that over the last 50 years, the World Bank has committed over $39 billion out of which over $27 billion has so far been disbursed.

She said currently some 53 projects are going on with the World Bank finance while the current portfolio of the lending agency in Bangladesh is around $15 billion which is around 32 per cent of the total current foreign assistance to Bangladesh.