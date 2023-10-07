Preterm birthrate highest in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has the highest preterm birthrate in the world. In Bangladesh, 16 out of every 100 children are born before completing 37 weeks of pregnancy.

This information comes from the World Health Organization (WHO). Premature babies are born with low birth weight, they easily fall sick and the death risk is higher among them.

After analysing the data from 2010 to 2020, WHO has come to the conclusion that there hasn’t been much progress in case of reducing preterm birth rate in Bangladesh within the decade.

Premature babies aren’t born at this rate in India, Pakistan or any other neighbouring countries. Even the poorer countries of Africa, where the healthcare system isn’t that strong, have lower preterm birth rates than Bangladesh.