Preterm birthrate highest in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has the highest preterm birthrate in the world. In Bangladesh, 16 out of every 100 children are born before completing 37 weeks of pregnancy.
This information comes from the World Health Organization (WHO). Premature babies are born with low birth weight, they easily fall sick and the death risk is higher among them.
After analysing the data from 2010 to 2020, WHO has come to the conclusion that there hasn’t been much progress in case of reducing preterm birth rate in Bangladesh within the decade.
Premature babies aren’t born at this rate in India, Pakistan or any other neighbouring countries. Even the poorer countries of Africa, where the healthcare system isn’t that strong, have lower preterm birth rates than Bangladesh.
A press release published from the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland Friday stated that one in ten children in the world are born prematurely. Premature or preterm indicates that these babies are born before completing 37 whole weeks in the mother's womb.
Researchers from the WHO, UNICEF as well as UK’s the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have written a detailed article on this. The article has been published in the online edition of public health journal, Lancet. These data have also been published on the WHO website.
The Lancet article has published the estimated number of children born prematurely in 2020 on national, regional and global levels. It tried to understand the pattern or trend of this sort of child birth from 2010 to 2020. Besides, it also analysed the reasons for this.
Right in the beginning, the article stated that preterm birth is the main cause of neonatal death. If a child is born prematurely, they have to bear its harmful effects in the long run. The development rate is lesser among these children. Plus, it has an adverse socio-economic outcome as well.
* More to follow...