Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) has increased the gold price by Tk 2,683 per bhori with effect from Sunday. With the new hike, the price of per bhori gold reaches a record high of Tk 93,429.

BAJUS made the announcement through a press release on Saturday. The price of per bhori gold was increased by Tk 2,333 on 7 January and by Tk 1,166 on 30 December. With the latest hike, the gold prices have increased by Tk 6,182 within just 17 days.