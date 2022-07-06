Specialised hospital launched in Ukhiya

A new hospital has started its journey in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar to strengthen specialised health services, improving the lives and wellbeing of people living in the area.

State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman inaugurated the specialized hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital, which was constructed and equipped by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, will provide specialist treatment for lifesaving interventions and secondary care for patients living in the Ukhiya area, including Rohingya refugees.