ACC recovers documents of ex-IGP Shahidul's illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recovered two sacks of documents related to former inspector general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque’s illegal assets from a relative’s house.

ACC deputy director and public relations officer Aktarul Islam said that a five-member team, led by investigation officer and assistant director Rakibul Hayat, conducted a drive at the relative’s house of Shahidul from Tuesday midnight to early Wednesday and recovered a total of 48 pieces of evidence of 38 different types in the two sacks.

The documents included a huge number of property deeds, various confidential agreements, deeds of agreement, power of attorney documents, bonds, FDR copies, company memorandums, offer letters, and bank account statements, according to the ACC.