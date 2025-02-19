ACC recovers documents of ex-IGP Shahidul's illegal wealth
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recovered two sacks of documents related to former inspector general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque’s illegal assets from a relative’s house.
ACC deputy director and public relations officer Aktarul Islam said that a five-member team, led by investigation officer and assistant director Rakibul Hayat, conducted a drive at the relative’s house of Shahidul from Tuesday midnight to early Wednesday and recovered a total of 48 pieces of evidence of 38 different types in the two sacks.
The documents included a huge number of property deeds, various confidential agreements, deeds of agreement, power of attorney documents, bonds, FDR copies, company memorandums, offer letters, and bank account statements, according to the ACC.
The ACC said that following allegations of amassment of huge wealth through illegal means by former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque, investigation operations against the former top police official were carried out.
At one stage of the investigation process, the anti- graft body received intelligence information that Shahidul Haque had sent those documents in two sacks related to his illegal assets to a close relative.
The intelligence report suggests that the relative later moved the documents to another relative’s residence in an attempt to conceal those documents containing records of wealth worth millions of Taka, allegedly acquired through unlawful means.