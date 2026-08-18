Dhaka awaits Delhi’s response on creating propitious environment

Discussions between Dhaka and Delhi over a possible visit to India by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman are continuing. Dhaka is awaiting a clear response from Delhi on Bangladesh’s position regarding the creation of a ‘propitious environment’ for the visit, including the extradition of Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh will decide its next course of action after receiving the response. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Delhi said this to Prothom Alo on Monday.

Meanwhile, a government source told this correspondent on Monday night that Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi wants to meet Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brigadier General (retd) AKM Shamsul Islam for discussions. The Indian High Commission requested the Foreign Ministry on Monday afternoon to arrange the meeting.