Sri Lanka to remain beside Bangladesh in resolving Rohingya crisis: Momen

Foreign minister A K Abdul Momen on Friday said the visiting Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assured that Colombo would cast its vote for Bangladesh in next membership election to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

“He (Rajapaksa) said, definitely they will vote for us in the UNHCR election,” Momen told reporters after calling on Sri Lankan prime minister in the capital.

Currently, Bangladesh is a member of the UNHCR for the 2019-21 tenure while Dhaka would like to run again for the membership election for the next three-year period, he said.

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them.