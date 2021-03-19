Rajapaksa hopes for stronger relations with Bangladesh

Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has hoped to make bilateral relations with Bangladesh stronger. He expressed this in a tweet before arriving in Dhaka to attend ‘Mujib Chirantan’ (Mujib eternal), a programme to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, on Friday morning.

The plane with Mahinda Rajapaksa landed at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:00am.

“As I head to #Bangladesh to participate in the celebrations of the #GoldenJubilee year of their #Independence, I look forward to engaging with PM Sheikh Hasina and the Government of Bangladesh to strengthen the bilateral relationship to mutually benefit both our nations,” the Sri Lanka prime minister tweeted.