Ten-day celebration: Dhaka ready to welcome global leaders

Bangladesh is going to wear a festive look ahead of a 10-day special programme marking the 50 years of independence and the birth centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that begins on 17 March at the Parade Ground.

President Abdul Hamid will attend the programmes on 17, 22 and 26 March while prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26 March. The heads of government or state of different countries will join the programmes as hounourable guests.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen shared information about the preparations in this regard at a press conference held at Foreign Service Academy on Monday.

State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Akam and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present.

Bangladesh eyes stronger relations with the external world through celebrating the 50 years of its independence amid the presence of global leaders – both in person and virtually.