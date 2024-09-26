Hasina should be extradited, brought to justice, says Dr Yunus

“We have an extradition treaty with India. As per the extradition treaty, if any convicted person stays in India, we can seek his or her extradition. We will soon let you know through the Law Ministry,” he told reporters while responding to a question at a media briefing in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina, who left the country on 5 August, is facing a number of cases.

The government has taken some steps and there are some visible progress including formation of investigation and prosecution teams.

Asked whether he will run in the election, the Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Yunus said, "No way, that's not me."

He said that he had no plans to run for office. “Do I look like someone who would run?”