Padma Bridge: Over Tk 42m toll collected on Friday

A total of 39,637 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge on Friday, generating more than Tk 42.5 million in tolls. The amount is the fifth highest single-day toll since the bridge’s inauguration.

According to the Bangladesh Bridges Authority, the highest single-day toll collection on the bridge was Tk 48.9 million on 9 April last year, followed by Tk 48 million on 14 June, Tk 42.9 million on 15 June. In 2023, the highest single-day toll was Tk 46 million.