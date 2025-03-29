Padma Bridge: Over Tk 42m toll collected on Friday
A total of 39,637 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge on Friday, generating more than Tk 42.5 million in tolls. The amount is the fifth highest single-day toll since the bridge’s inauguration.
According to the Bangladesh Bridges Authority, the highest single-day toll collection on the bridge was Tk 48.9 million on 9 April last year, followed by Tk 48 million on 14 June, Tk 42.9 million on 15 June. In 2023, the highest single-day toll was Tk 46 million.
Of the total vehicles, 26,056 crossed from the Mawa end, paying Tk 23.7 million in tolls, while 13,580 vehicles crossed from the Jajira end, generating Tk 18.8 million of tolls.
Abu Sayeed, executive engineer of the Padma Bridge site office, said there was an excessive pressure of vehicles on Friday due to the rush of homebound people ahead of the Eid. Citing the toll figure, he said it indicates greater reliance on the bridge for smooth travel.
There might be another surge in homebound travellers after the closure of garment factories, he said, adding that there were no other disruptions in traffic movement.