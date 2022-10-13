Grow food, save money to avert famine in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

The prime minister urged all to remain cautious as the international organisations are apprehending that 2023 will be the time of famine across the world.
“But Bangladesh must not fall victim of that famine. For that we have to produce foods in our own lands. We have to go for savings and practice austerity,” PM Hasina said.
She further said that the aim of her government is to use every inch of uncultivated land for food production.
She also urged every institution to go for food production in whatever land it has.
She mentioned that developed countries are suffering severely due to Ukraine-Russia war and consequent sanctions as food scarcity is becoming evident there.
“Bangladesh is also in the same position. That blow is already being felt here. We are trying to control that,” she said.
In this connection, she said the government has given cards to one crore people for distributing rice at Tk 30 per kg.
She also said the government is selling rice to 35 lakh vulnerable people at a price as low as Tk 15 per kg.
“For those who are unable to work, we are giving 25-40 kg of rice per month free of cost considering the size of their families,” the prime minister said.
Army chief General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed also spoke at the programme.
PM Hasina also witnessed an orderly and graceful parade demonstrated by the members of different brigades and regiments of Bangladesh Army.