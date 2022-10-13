Grow food, save money to avert famine in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday reiterated that Bangladesh must grow food in every inch of land, go for savings and practice austerity to avert a famine that international organisations fear may grip the world in 2023.

“Utilise every inch of land for food production, we have to go for savings and practice austerity. I hope that all will maintain that course,” she said.

The prime minister said this at the flag raising ceremony of Head Quarters 71 Mechanized Brigade, 15 and 40 East Bengals (Mechanized), 9 and 11 Bangladesh Infantry Regiments (Mechanized) held at CMP Centre and School at Savar Cantonment. She joined the programme virtually from her residence Ganobhaban.