Sylhet transport strike withdrawn after a day

Sylhet transport workers’ alliance has suspended the strike it commenced Monday morning.

Abu Sarkar, acting president of the Sylhet divisional committee of the Transport Workers’ Federation (TWF), said the strike was called off at around 9:30pm after a meeting with the Sylhet divisional commissioner.

“Based on the assurance of the divisional commissioner, we have decided to suspend the strike till 5 December,” he said, adding that if their demands are not met within that date, the strike would resume.