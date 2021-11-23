Sylhet transport strike withdrawn after a day

The new divisional commissioner of Sylhet Khalilur Rahman had an emergency meeting with the federation leaders on Monday evening.
Earlier on Sunday (21 November) afternoon, at a meeting held at the office of the Sylhet District Bus Minibus Coach Microbus Workers Union in the southern part of the city, TWF called an indefinite transport strike from Monday.
Due to the indefinite transport strike, bus trucks, auto-rickshaws and other freight transports were seen off-road in the entire Sylhet division since Monday morning.
Transport workers also obstructed the movement of private vehicles on different roads of the city. The passengers fell into extreme suffering, especially SSC candidates. Many had to walk to the exam centres.
Transport workers took position on the road at Tetli in South Surma area of Sylhet-Dhaka highway around 2:00pm on Monday. During this time many private cars including microbuses got stuck on the road.
Transport workers forced people to get out of their cars and walk to their destinations. Many people could be seen walking 8-10 km to reach Sylhet city.