'US heartened by the announcement from Bangladesh govt'

The US state department has said they are heartened by the announcement from the Bangladesh government that welcomed the new US visa policy.

"I will say that we were heartened by the announcement from the government yesterday that welcomed the steps that we took," said Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the United States, while answering queries at the department of state on Thursday.

He said, "We believe that democracy is the most enduring means to advance peace, prosperity, and security. It’s why we made the announcement today, and we look forward to working with the Bangladeshi Government going forward."

When asked whether you urge the opposition also take part to the upcoming election slated to be at the end of this year or probably beginning of the next year, Miller said, "I’m not going to speak to what any political party within Bangladesh should or should not do. I will say that the United States’ interest in this question is in support of free, fair and peaceful elections. That’s why we announced the new policy."