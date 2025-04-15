Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrates Pohela Boishakh
The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrated Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, on Monday with a vibrant daylong program featuring cultural performances and a traditional Pitha Utshab.
High Commissioner-designate Riaz Hamidullah graced the occasion, which brought together diplomats from various embassies and High Commissions, members of civil society in New Delhi, and journalists, says a press release.
Guests were treated to an elaborate lunch showcasing authentic Bengali cuisine, including a variety of bhortas and Kathaler echore. A dedicated Pitha corner added to the festivities, offering a selection of traditional Bengali sweets.
The cultural segment featured performances by officials of the High Commission alongside professional singers, poets, and dancers, highlighting the rich heritage of Bengal through music, poetry recitations, and dance.
The event served as a vibrant display of Bangladesh’s cultural legacy and fostered camaraderie among the international and local communities in New Delhi.