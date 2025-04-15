Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrates Pohela Boishakh

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrated Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, on Monday with a vibrant daylong program featuring cultural performances and a traditional Pitha Utshab.

High Commissioner-designate Riaz Hamidullah graced the occasion, which brought together diplomats from various embassies and High Commissions, members of civil society in New Delhi, and journalists, says a press release.

Guests were treated to an elaborate lunch showcasing authentic Bengali cuisine, including a variety of bhortas and Kathaler echore. A dedicated Pitha corner added to the festivities, offering a selection of traditional Bengali sweets.