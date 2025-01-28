Police protest over published report

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has protested against a report published in Prothom Alo on 26 January 2025 under the title ‘No night patrols, check posts on Dhaka streets (Policer Tollashi Tohol Kagojei)’.

The protest letter sent Monday by DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations), Muhammad Talebur Rahaman stated that more than 250 patrol teams of DMP are deployed in the capital every night. The teams have specific duties and specific areas in their responsibility. Besides, foot patrol teams are also deployed from each police station.