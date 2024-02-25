Trial of Pilkhana carnage starts, to be finished shortly: Home minister
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the primary trial of Pilkhana carnage has started and the final trial will be finished within a short time.
The home minister made the remark while answering queries from newsmen after paying tributes to the martyrs at the Banani military graveyard in the capital on Sunday morning.
15 years have already passed since the Pilkhana carnage in which 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed in 2009.
The families of the victims express frustration as the trial of the killing is yet to be finished.
When asked about the matter, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "We also hope that the trial is completed as quickly as possible."
President's military secretary major general SM Salah Uddin Islam on behalf of the president, prime minister's military secretary major general Kabir Ahmed on behalf of the prime minister, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, army chief general SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, navy chief admiral M Nazmul Hasan and air force chief air chief marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, among others, paid tributes to martyrs of the Pilkhana carnage.