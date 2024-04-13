Ramna Batamul prepared for welcoming Bangla New Year
The last minute preparations are underway at Dhaka’s Ramna Batamul to welcome the Pahela Baishakh, the Bangla New Year of 1431.
Singers of cultural institution Chhayanaut rehearsed and musicians tested their instruments in the Batamul Saturday morning. Starting from 10:00 am, a total of 170 singers rehearsed on the stages for over two hours.
As the sun of new year rises, the Chhayanaut artistes will welcome the Pahela Baishakh with songs and other performances. This year’s programme will feature 30 renditions.
The law enforcers also conducted their security drills today. Security was beefed up centering the Pahela Baishakh programmes since militants carried out a bomb attack in Ramna in 2001.
Chhayanaut’s executive president Sarwar Ali told Prothom Alo that organising cultural events in such tight security measures is uncomfortable for both the artistes and the audience. But there is no choice but to accept the situation.
Although the main programme would be held at Batamul, sound systems have been placed in the whole Ramna park area so that people can enjoy the programme from nearby areas too.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members were deployed in the area. Close Circuit (CC) cameras have been installed and the dog squad kept prepared.
“Today’s crisis emanates from our failure to link our education system with our culture. Now the artistes will have to perform inside security enclosures,” said Chhayanaut’s joint secretary Jayanta Roy.
Chhayanaut has been organising cultural events marking the Bangla New Year since 1967. The programme could not be held during the liberation war in 1971. The cultural events were held online in two years at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.