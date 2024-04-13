Ramna Batamul prepared for welcoming Bangla New Year

The last minute preparations are underway at Dhaka’s Ramna Batamul to welcome the Pahela Baishakh, the Bangla New Year of 1431.

Singers of cultural institution Chhayanaut rehearsed and musicians tested their instruments in the Batamul Saturday morning. Starting from 10:00 am, a total of 170 singers rehearsed on the stages for over two hours.

As the sun of new year rises, the Chhayanaut artistes will welcome the Pahela Baishakh with songs and other performances. This year’s programme will feature 30 renditions.