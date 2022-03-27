TCB prices beyond their reach

Agricultural worker Zahirul Islam (48) is a day labourer, living a hand-to-mouth existence. With the increase in edible oil prices, his family cooks almost without any oil.

He says he and his wife Nilufar can do without oil in the cooking, but their eight-year-old son Nirob is not happy with such food. “But what can we do,” sighs Zahirul Islam, “We have no choice. What can I do with the TCB card? I can’t buy all the goods with so much money.”

Zahirul is a resident of the village Dubilapara in Rajibpur upazila of Kurigram. Kurigram is the poorest district of the country. And Rajibpur is the poorest upazila in Kurigram.