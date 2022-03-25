TCB’s six-product package not affordable for all

Abul Hashim, a security guard of a residential building in the capital’s Indira Road, earns Tk 10,000 a month. He lives in a one-room tin-shed house with his family. His monthly house rent is Tk 5000. At 11:00 AM on Thursday, he got to know that a TCB (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) truck, selling a six item package consisting of soybean oil, lentils, sugar, onion, gram and dates was at the Khamarbari area near Indira road. The price of the package is Tk 970.

Hashim only had Tk 450 on him. He tried borrowing money, but failed. When a homemaker from the building he works in called him up to buy some groceries, he told her about his predicament. She lent him Tk 500.

He was still Tk 20 short. He borrowed another Tk 50 from a local shopkeeper and then stood in the line in front of the TCB truck at 12:30 PM. After standing for two hours, he finally got to purchase his products.