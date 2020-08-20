‘Teesta issue not discussed during Shringla’s visit’

Bangladesh has not raised the issue of Teesta river water-sharing during Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's recent visit to Dhaka, according to the Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA).
Also, the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) were not raised during the visit, the MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava told a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.
Shringla made a sudden visit in Dhaka amid the coronavirus situation. During his visit on 18-19 August, he met prime minister Sheikh Hasina, among others.
MEA spokesman Srivastava made the remark while journalists asked whether those three issues were raised by Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Shringla informed Sheikh Hasina about the development of COVID-19 vaccine India is producing and its distribution plan, Srivastava told the journalists.
Both the countries decided to continue discussion on the issue, he said.
The spokesperson also said a foreign minister-level meeting of Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) will be held to review all the aspects of bilateral relations and a high-level committee would be formed to review the progress of the ongoing projects.
Security issues, ending border killings, barbed fences along the border and Rohingya repatriation issues were also discussed during the visit, MEA spokesperson said.
He said Indian authorities would ensure hasty repatriation of remaining Tablig men stranded there.
The visit had once again proved the priority of Bangladesh on India’s ‘neighbours first’ policy, Srivastava told the journalists.
India has taken initiatives to jointly organise different programmes of Mujib Barsha marking the birth centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the MEA spokesperson said.
India will issue commemorative stamps on Bangabandhu, he added.