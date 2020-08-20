‘Teesta issue not discussed during Shringla’s visit’

Bangladesh has not raised the issue of Teesta river water-sharing during Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's recent visit to Dhaka, according to the Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA).

.

Also, the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) were not raised during the visit, the MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava told a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.