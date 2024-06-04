MPs to get Tk 250 million for infrastructure development

The lawmakers will get Tk 250 million each for infrastructural development in their constituencies over the period of five years. The lawmakers will get Tk 50 million each year to spend on constructing roads, bridges, culverts, bazaars and ghats.

However, 20 lawmakers from constituencies of city corporation areas won’t get the fund and the lawmakers from the reserved seats won’t either.

There has been long-standing criticism regarding the lawmakers’ involvement with infrastructure development. The conflict between lawmakers and upazila chairman over development projects is on the rise. Experts think that this conflict is debilitating the upazila administration. Article 65 of the constitution states that the lawmakers’ duty is to formulate law while article 59 states that development is vested with the local government.

Sources from the planning commission and local government ministry said 280 members of parliament will get Tk 50 million in every year for five years. The MPs will get the fund from ‘Rural infrastructure development project -4 on priority basis’. The MPs from city corporation areas are excluded as the project is related to rural areas.