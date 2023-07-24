‘Defence diplomacy builds mutual trust’

In an increasingly challenging world, defence diplomacy is a tool for peace and stability. It builds mutual trust and promotes transparency in interactions, said Maj. Gen. ANM Muniruzzaman (retd).

Maj. Gen. ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), president of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), made these opening remarks at a roundtable on ‘Defence Diplomacy: A Powerful Tool of Statecraft,’ held yesterday, Sunday, at The Westin in the capital. The roundtable was organised by BIPSS.

He went on to say that through such diplomacy, countries can leverage defence relations for peaceful resolutions to disputes. It helps them get together in times of crisis. It is also a potential tool for non-proliferation.