CID, PBI start investigation into 10-body recovery from trawler in Cox’s Bazar

Separate teams of police, including Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), have started working to unearth the mystery behind the recovery of ten partially decomposed bodies from a sinking fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar.

“We’re trying to identify those who are involved in the incident soon. Our teams have been investigating the incident… CID and PBI teams have also come here from Dhaka and began their investigation,” said DIG of Chattogram range of police Anwar Hossain.

He said family members have so far identified four of the ten bodies. DNA of the remaining six bodies will be kept in collection for determining their identity, he added.