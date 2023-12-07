Some western countries interfering in Bangladesh: Russian ambassador

Russian ambassador in Dhaka Alexander Mantytskiy has said some western countries have been interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh.

He said his country believes without any foreign 'assistance' Bangladesh government is capable of holding the next parliamentary election following the necessary process.

Russian ambassador Alexander Mantytskiy made the remark at an event “Talks with Ambassador,” at the National Press Club in the capital on Thursday. Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum organised it.