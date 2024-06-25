Teesta deal not possible without West Bengal: Mamata

Ten MoUs were signed between India and Bangladesh on Saturday, including the renewal of the Ganges waster-sharing treaty. Prime minister Modi said a technical team would shortly be sent to Bangladesh regarding Teesta water management that side.

The chief minister said, "If water is given, the people here will face problems and the centre is aware of this. Even then they want ahead and did this without consulting the state. I have sent a letter to the prime minister in this regard. I have love for Bangladesh, but it is difficult to do anything at the cost of West Bengal."

The chief minister said, a 14MW hydroelectricity project has been set up at Sikkim with the construction of a large dam. As a result, in winter the water flow in the north of West Bengal decreases. The centre is aware of this, but still they want ahead with the agreement.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a source of Trinamool Congress said that the party will also raise the issue regarding the central government's unilateral signing of the MoU, in the Lok Sabha. They are speaking with other parties too for support in this regard.