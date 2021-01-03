Tourists throng the beaches, defying coronavirus

Tourists have been thronging the sea beaches around the country, in Cox’s Bazar, Kuakata, Patenga and Parki, enjoying themselves with friends and family, celebrating New Year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Although all educational institutions have remained closed for nearly 10 months because of Covid-19, the country’s tourist spots are open for all.

On Saturday, a total of 684 people tested positive for the Covid-19 and 23 died.

The number of holidaymakers is on a steady increase in popular tourist spots, defying social-distancing rules. They don't even wear masks while roaming around the beaches.