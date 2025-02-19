China eyes continued arms sale to Bangladesh
China has long been selling defence equipment to the armed forces in Bangladesh and wants to continue it in future, says Yao Wen, the Chinese ambassador to Dhaka.
While speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, he noted that Chinese arms are of high quality and affordable. They sell the arms considering the internal situation of Bangladesh, in addition to maintaining their own due process.
The briefing was called to disclose developments on bilateral relations, following the foreign affairs adviser’s official trip to China last month.
China has been a key supplier of defence equipment for Bangladesh since independence. In recent years, Dhaka was exploring other sources as different European nations and Turkey showed interest in supplying arms to Bangladesh.
The policy of China is upholding friendship with Bangladesh as well as all Bangladeshi people with mutual respect, equality and shared interests, regardless of internal situation in Bangladesh
When asked if China faces competition for arms sales, the ambassador said his country has long been supplying arms to Bangladesh. In the process, they consider the situation in Bangladesh, in addition to maintaining their domestic procedures. Besides, the Chinese arms are of high quality and affordable.
“Hence, China is not facing any competition in selling arms to Bangladesh,” he added.
China ready to implement Teesta project
In response to a query on the Teesta project, Yao Wen said China is ready to implement the project. It is up to Bangladesh to make a decision independently on the project’s implementation process. “The Teesta project should be implemented at the earliest for the benefit of thousands of people residing on its banks.”
He, however, suggested gradual implementation of the project, instead of as a large-scale project as proposed by the authorities in Bangladesh.
Regarding updates on the project, Yao Wen said Bangladesh sent a proposal on the Teesta project and sought assistance from China in 2021. After its evaluation, China suggested in 2023 that the project be revised, but there has been no further response from the Bangladesh side.
He reaffirmed China’s commitment to cooperate on issues of sovereignty and national unity in Bangladesh in the coming days, highlighting five decades of bilateral cooperation on issues of shared interest.
Foreign adviser Touhid Hossain chose China for his maiden foreign trip after assuming the office. The Chinese ambassador described it as a message for bilateral cooperation on the political front.
Relations between Dhaka and New Delhi have been strained since the student-people uprising on 5 August. When asked about its impact on regional stability, Yao Wen said the query should be made to the Indian envoy, instead of him. He, however, hoped that the issues would be settled through bilateral negotiations.
Asked if China, as a neighbouring nation, would mediate to ease tensions between Bangladesh and India, the ambassador replied, “I think Bangladeshis are wise enough to solve their own problems.”
Regarding their dispute over a map in government websites and textbooks of Bangladesh, the Chinese envoy said the flawed map came to their attention and they have already raised the issue with Bangladesh. “We want cooperation from the Bangladesh government in this regard.”