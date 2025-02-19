China eyes continued arms sale to Bangladesh

China has long been selling defence equipment to the armed forces in Bangladesh and wants to continue it in future, says Yao Wen, the Chinese ambassador to Dhaka.

While speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, he noted that Chinese arms are of high quality and affordable. They sell the arms considering the internal situation of Bangladesh, in addition to maintaining their own due process.

The briefing was called to disclose developments on bilateral relations, following the foreign affairs adviser’s official trip to China last month.