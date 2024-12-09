The way bank accounts being frozen not legal: Abdul Awal Mintoo

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has ordered freezing bank accounts of several former ministers, MPs and traders following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August.

Speaking about this, Abdul Awal Mintoo said, “I myself also don’t like freezing (bank accounts) unfairly. What is happening right now is, bank accounts of a person are being frozen at whim; this is not a legally valid practice. It should be done through the court. Those could be frozen following due process and investigation if there is appropriate evidence. Even my bank accounts could be frozen, there is no objection to that; but whatever is done should be done following due legal process.”

Recently an advisory council meeting of the interim government decided to sell ownership of 16 apparel companies of the Beximco Group. Besides, it has been said that some more companies of this business conglomerate could be closed.

Asked about this, Abdul Awal Mintoo said, “Who would sell and why? A business firm or an organisation is neither ethical nor unethical. If the people who run those organisations are found to be unethical, they should be tried. I won’t say anything in this regard. Let the owners face the punishment, but no establishment should be shut. I hope the interim government won’t take any such decision regarding any firm where thousands of people work.”