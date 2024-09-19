8 JU students suspended over ex-BCL leader murder

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has suspended eight of its students in connection with the death of former student Shamim Ahmed, also known as Shamim Mollah.

Shamim was beaten by a group of students on campus on Wednesday.

The suspended students are Mohammad Rajan Mia from the Department of Government and Politics, Raju Ahmed from the same department, Md Mahmudul Hasan Raihan from the Department of English, Zubair Ahmed from the Department of History, Hamidullah Salman also from the Department of English, Md Atikuzzaman Atiq from the Department of Management Studies, Sohag Mia from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Md Ahsan Labib from the Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering.