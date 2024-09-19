8 JU students suspended over ex-BCL leader murder
Jahangirnagar University (JU) has suspended eight of its students in connection with the death of former student Shamim Ahmed, also known as Shamim Mollah.
Shamim was beaten by a group of students on campus on Wednesday.
The suspended students are Mohammad Rajan Mia from the Department of Government and Politics, Raju Ahmed from the same department, Md Mahmudul Hasan Raihan from the Department of English, Zubair Ahmed from the Department of History, Hamidullah Salman also from the Department of English, Md Atikuzzaman Atiq from the Department of Management Studies, Sohag Mia from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Md Ahsan Labib from the Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering.
The suspensions follow a preliminary report from the Proctorial Body, which found these students to be directly involved in the incident. The report was confirmed in an office order signed by Dr ABM Azizur Rahman, Acting Registrar of the university.
The university had previously established a committee to investigate Shamim Mollah's death.
Shamim, a former leader of the Jahangirnagar University Chhatra League, succumbed to injuries sustained during the mob lynching. He passed away on Wednesday night while being treated at Savar's Gonoshasthaya Samaj-vittik Medical College Hospital.