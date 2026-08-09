Biman’s stranded Rome flight arrives in Dhaka

He said special care was provided to sick and elderly passengers, as well as women and children, while necessary medicines were also arranged for them.

Millat said officials of the Bangladesh Embassy in Rome maintained round-the-clock contact with the airport and closely monitored the situation, while continuous coordination was maintained from Dhaka.

During the prolonged disruption, Biman arranged hotel accommodation, meals and other necessary assistance for the affected passengers.

The national flag carrier reiterated that passenger safety remained its highest priority throughout the disruption.