Train service resumes after assurance from rail minister

The strike called by the running staff of Bangladesh Railway demanding withdrawal of the decision to exclude mileage allowance from the pension has been called off.

The protesting running staff call off the strike after the assurance of railway minister Nurul Islam to meet their demand.

Earlier, the loco masters stopped the train service all over the country all of a sudden on Wednesday morning which created a stagnant situation in the country.

Hundreds of passengers have been waiting at the Kamalapur railway station since early morning. The common people and the daily commuters are enduring immense sufferings due to the sudden enforcement of the strike.