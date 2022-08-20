India to stay friend to all of Bangladesh in future: Doraiswami

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, on Saturday said India, as a nation that shares every possible commonality plus nearly 4100 kilometres of border with Bangladesh, is, was and will always be a friend to all of Bangladesh.

“There can be no progress for either India or Bangladesh or anyone in the sub-region, one of us individually: we need each other’s cooperation to ensure a peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood, and an interconnected sub-region. We in India are committed to this goal, for the equal progress of all of our countries. This is why we are invested in creating a broad based, people-centric development partnership aimed at all people and communities in Bangladesh,” he said.