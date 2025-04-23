Arrest warrant issued against actress Meher Afroz Shaon

A court has issued an arrest warrant against actress Meher Afroz Shaon in a case filed over an attempted murder of a woman.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Shanawullah passed the order on Wednesday.

Sources at the court confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

On 12 March, a woman named Nishi Islam filed a case against Meher Afroz Shaon, her father, brother, and nine others, accusing them of physical abuse.

In the case, she mentioned that actress Shaon’s father, engineer Mohammad Ali, is her husband. She submitted their marriage certificate (kabinnama) to the court as evidence.