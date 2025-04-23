Arrest warrant issued against actress Meher Afroz Shaon
A court has issued an arrest warrant against actress Meher Afroz Shaon in a case filed over an attempted murder of a woman.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Shanawullah passed the order on Wednesday.
Sources at the court confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
On 12 March, a woman named Nishi Islam filed a case against Meher Afroz Shaon, her father, brother, and nine others, accusing them of physical abuse.
In the case, she mentioned that actress Shaon’s father, engineer Mohammad Ali, is her husband. She submitted their marriage certificate (kabinnama) to the court as evidence.
After accepting the case, the court ordered summons for Shaon and the other 11 accused to appear before the court. Yesterday was the scheduled date for their appearance. Since Shaon and 10 others failed to appear, the court issued arrest warrants against them.
In addition to Meher Afroz Shaon, arrest warrants were issued for her father engineer Mohammad Ali, her brother Mahin Afroz, her sister Sejuti and Sejuti’s husband Sabbir, her father’s nephew Mokhlesur Rahman, former head of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch Harun-or-Rashid, former ADC of the CTTC unit Nazmul Islam, general manager of Citizen Cables Subrata Das, and Head of Accounts Mainul Hossain.
Two of the accused, police inspector Saiful Islam Bhuiyan and sub-inspector Shah Alam, surrendered before the court and sought bail. The court granted their bail.
In her complaint, Nishi Islam claimed that Mohammad Ali married her on 21 February 2024, with a dowry of Tk 5 million, without revealing that he was already married.
She later discovered his previous marriage. Afterward, the accused allegedly pressured her to keep the marriage secret. On 4 March, she was allegedly abused at Mohammad Ali’s residence in Gulshan. She also accused actress Shaon of being involved in the abuse. The accused were further alleged to have forcibly taken her from the house and detained and tortured her.